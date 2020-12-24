China’s ship 4303 joining the patrol (Photo: VNA)

Although the above-said agreement is no longer valid, Vietnam and China continue to seriously monitor the maritime boundary agreement in the Gulf of Tonkin.Through the monthly exchange of information about violations by fishing boats, the two sides have raised the awareness of their fishermen about relevant laws and regulations set in the maritime boundary agreement in the Gulf of Tonkin.The joint patrol result has helped to enforce international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the Vietnam-China agreement on the delimitation of the territorial seas, exclusive economic zones, and continental shelves in the Gulf of Tonkin signed by the two countries on December 25, 2000.It has also played a role in preserving maritime resources in the waters and ensuring their sustainable exploitation, popularising laws among fishermen while operating at sea, promoting the traditional solidarity, neighbourliness and friendship between the two countries, consolidating confidence and creating friendly and open relations between the coast guards and peoples of the two countries./.