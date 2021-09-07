Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu held phone talks with Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Commission for Discipline Inspection Zhao Leji on September 7.



Both sides shared the view that ties between the two Parties and nations have kept growing with high-level meetings maintained regularly in flexible forms. Exchanges between ministries, agencies and localities have been promoted, contributing to consolidating political trust. Bilateral economic and trade ties have also improved, along with increasing mutual support in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



Tu expressed a wish to continue maintaining regular high-level exchanges between the two Parties and countries in flexible forms, improving the efficiency of cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties, sharing experience and working closely together in fighting the pandemic, as well as maintaining a peaceful environment conductive to each side’s development, and properly settling differences, including issues at sea, by peaceful means in line with international law.

At the event (Photo: VNA)

About ties between the two commissions, Tu suggested the Chinese side assist Vietnam in intensive training on inspection, corruption prevention and control in various forms and at appropriate level.



Zhao, for his part, hailed the Vietnamese Party and State for their results in Party inspection, supervision and discipline, the fight against corruption over the past years, and especially efforts in combating COVID-19.



The two sides agreed to work closely together and exert greater efforts to effectively carry out agreements reached by the senior leaders of the two Parties and States, towards continuing to carry forward the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a healthy, stable and sustainable manner, for the long-term benefits of the two Parties, countries, sectors and peoples./.