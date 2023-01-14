Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on January 14 exchanged their greetings on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year, to be celebrated by the peoples of both countries.

The two leaders stressed the key significance of 2022 to the development of each country and the relations between the two Parties and countries. They spoke highly of the historical significance of the official visit to China by Trong which saw the issuance of a joint statement on the continuation to accelerate and deepen the bilateral relations.

Trong expressed his hope that authorities, organisations and localities of the two countries will grasp and well implement the high-level agreements and perceptions reached during the recent visit.

Xi stressed that China always take Vietnam as a priority in the neibourliness foreign policy, and expressed his hope that the two sides will actively implement the outcome of the visit.

The two leaders wished the Parties, States and peoples of the two countries a happy new year, and the building of socialism in each country constant and greater achievements./.