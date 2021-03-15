Business HCM City actively supports development of key industrial products Ho Chi Minh City’s authorities have implemented out support programmes for enterprises and key industrial products in a bid to further promote its industrial development in the next five years.

Reference exchange rate up at week's beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on March 15, up 17 VND from the last working day of previous week (March 12).

HCM City offers 70,000 job vacancies in Q2 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest economic hub, has 68,600 to 73,500 job vacancies in the second quarter of 2021, according to the city's Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labor Market Information (FALMI).

SAV to promote experience sharing, training among State Audit Institutes The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) will continue promoting the sharing of experience and training among State Audit Institutes (SAIs), which is the top priority of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), during its final year as ASOSAI Chair in 2021, according to SAV Governor Ho Duc Phoc.