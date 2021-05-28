Business More Vietnamese agro products to be available on e-commerce platforms Following successful sales of lychees, efforts have been made to sell other Vietnamese farm produce on e-commerce platforms, the Nong nghiep Viet Nam (Vietnam Agriculture) newspaper has reported.

Business Eight wind power plants in Soc Trang to be finished by October Contractors building eight wind power plants in Soc Trang province have promised to speed up work so that they can begin generating electricity before the end of October.

Business Canadian firms seek trade, investment opportunities in Vietnam Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia and the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada (APFC) held a webinar on May 27 to discuss opportunities for local firms in investing in Vietnam under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).