Health HCM City leaders extend greetings to outstanding doctors ahead of Doctors’ Day Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on February 24 led a delegation of municipal officials to visit and extend greetings to outstanding doctors who have made great contributions to the medical sector, on the occasion of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

Health Winners of 2022 Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards named Ten outstanding works and projects were honoured at the 2022 Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards held by Radio the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City (VOH) and the municipal Department of Health on February 23.

Health Acting President extends gratitude to doctors nationwide Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 23 met with doctors and officials of the health sector on the occasion of the 68th Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 - 2023).

Health Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rises to 11,526,825 Vietnam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,526,825 with 15 new cases recorded on February 20, according to the Ministry of Health.