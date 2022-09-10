Vietnamese economy in first 8 months of 2022
Vietnamese economy enjoyed growth in the first eight months of 2022 with bright spots across various fields such as industrial production, trade and foreign tourist attraction.
VNA
VNA
Vietnamese economy first eight months of 2022 industrial production foreign tourist attraction vietnamplus vietnam news agency
You should also see
InfographicHistorical values of Declaration of Independence
On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and opening up a new era in the nation’s history.
See more
InfographicWood processing industry to be major economic sector by 2030
Vietnam eyes the wood processing industry to be a major economic sector by 2030.
InfographicExpanding foreign markets for Vietnamese goods
Vietnamese enterprises have made great efforts in effectively using FTAs to penetrate and bring Vietnamese goods to the international market.
InfographicVietnam set to form 7 marine economic clusters by 2030
Seven maritime economic clusters will be formed by 2030, serving to turn Vietnam into a strong marine country.
InfographicVietnam targets seven marine economic clusters by 2030
Seven maritime economic clusters will be formed by 2030, serving to turn Vietnam into a strong marine country.
InfographicVietnam eyes global top 10 in agricultural processing
A strategy to bolster agricultural mechanisation development and agro-forestry-fishery processing to 2030 aims to make Vietnam among the 10 leading farm produce exporters of the world by 2030.