Videos VinFast debuts on Nasdaq Global Select Market Vietnamese auto maker VinFastrang the bell to officially commence trading of its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the US, under the ticker symbol “VFS”.

Business New power plan lacks mechanisms to attract private investors There are still issues to be resolved with the recently approved National Power Development Plan 8 (PDP8), namely how to attract and encourage private investors, including green financing from foreign financial institutions, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

Business 134th China Import and Export Fair introduced in HCM City The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Ho Chi Minh City Branch (VCCI-HCM City), in collaboration with China Foreign Trade Centre and Guangdong Enterprise Confederation under Chinese Business Association in Vietnam, held a conference on August 16 to introduce the 134th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).