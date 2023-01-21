Society More activities welcome Lunar New Year overseas The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has freshly organised a get-together with musical performances, a lucky draw, and a firework display to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year Festival (Tet) – Vietnam’s biggest and longest annual traditional festival.

Society Winner of logo design contest marking Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties announced The winner of the contest to design a commemorative logo for the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership was honoured at an award ceremony held in both face-to-face and online forms in Hanoi on January 19.

Society Ancient houses in Quang Tri imbued with typical characteristics of Vietnamese countryside Ancient houses in Hoi Ky village of Hai Chanh commune, the central province of Quang Tri’s Hai Lang district, still maintains many unique values and characteristics of Vietnamese villages, showing the architectural talent of people in the old times.

Society Overseas Vietnamese considered ambassador bringing Vietnam to the world Each overseas Vietnamese (OV) is an ambassador and an important bridge to bring Vietnam to the world and vice versa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu wrote in his Lunar New Year greeting letter sent to overseas Vietnamese worldwide.