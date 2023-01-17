Norwegian Ambassador experiences Vietnamese Tet traditions
-
Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Hilde Solbakken and her family ask for calligraphy in Vietnamese. The tradition of collecting letters has become part of Vietnamese culture whenever the Lunar New Year arrives. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Norwegian Ambassador asks for “Xanh” (green) calligraphy, which symbolises hope for peace in the world, especially in the context of formidable challenges around the globe. (Photo: VNA)
-
Through the calligraphy, the Ambassador expects that Vietnam and Norway will see further cooperation in the fields of green economy, the circular economy, and energy transition. (Photo: VNA)
-
She also asks for “Hanh Phuc” (Happiness) calligraphy to have happiness year-round. (Photo: VNA)
-
For Norwegians, the New Year holiday is also a time for family reunions. (Photo: VNA)