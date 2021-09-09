Macfrut 2021 is the first major event for the fruit sector to be held in the European region after a nearly two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



It offers a good chance for Vietnam to set up partnership and seek export markets for its agricultural products in Italy and other EU member nations.



The fair also serves as a bridge helping Vietnamese businesses access and connect with Italian partners who possess advanced technologies for producing, processing and preserving fruits.



The two-day event features 800 booths, and is expected to attract about 500 fruit importers worldwide./.

VNA