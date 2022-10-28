Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on October 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,693 VND/USD on October 28, unchanged from the previous day.

Business Resumption of Vietnam - China flights on negotiation table According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the international passenger market has only recovered by about 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels, while some key markets still face difficulties. Negotiations on reconnecting flights to China are therefore being actively carried out.

Business Vietnam, Morocco boost cooperation in finance, banking An international conference was held on October 27 to discuss the actual situation of Vietnamese and Moroccan financial and banking business activities in Africa as well as solutions to promote the two countries’ cooperation in the field.

Business Vietnam's food businesses enjoy opportunities to increase exports Vietnam's food businesses will likely have more opportunities to increase exports thanks to high world demand while leading agricultural-producing countries tend to curb exports.