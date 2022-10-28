Vietnamese firms attend agri-food tech, franchising expos in Singapore
Cao Xuan Thang, representative of the Vietnam Trade Office, introduces Vietnamese products at the fair.(Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese businesses and brands are taking part in Agri-food Tech Expo Asia (AFTEA) and Franchising and Licensing Asia (FLA) underway in Singapore from October 26-29.
AFTEA and FLA gathering over 200 firms and more than 250 brands, respectively, are highlights of the Singapore International Agri-Food Week 2022. They offer opportunities for participating businesses to popularise their products, particularly environmentally friendly ones, and to seek partnerships.
The Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore has supported more than 20 businesses to promote their corporate trademarks and display nearly 50 processed food brands at the fairs. Many other companies from Vietnam like Global Mind, Napoli Coffee, and Sen Daiviet have also brought their goods to the events.
After the opening ceremony of FLA2022, Alvin Tan, Singaporean Minister of State at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), visited stalls run by Vietnamese exhibitors and expressed his impression and appreciation of new products Vietnam brought to the expo.
Alvin Tan, Singaporean Minister of State at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (3rd from R) visit a Vietnamese stall. (Photo: VNA)Cao Xuan Thang, representative of the trade office, said it will help bring Singapore business delegations to Vietnam attending local fairs, exhibitions and forming trade connection with Vietnamese enterprises to promote the export of Vietnamese goods to Singapore.
The agency will also continue to support Vietnamese firms to display, introduce goods, and connect with partners in Singapore, he added./.