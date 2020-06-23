A booth of Vietnam at the virtual fair (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – About 15 Vietnamese firms are joining the Virtual Healthcare and Hygiene Expo 2020, which is being held from June 22 to 26 by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau said that the event will mark the start of a new trend on trade promotion in the coming time. Virtual fairs offer the best way for Vietnamese businesses to approach global partners at a low cost amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

On showcase are products, services, technologies and equipment in traditional medicine, functional foods, healthcare products, cosmetics and pharmacy, among others.

Vietnamese doctors of Military Hospitals 175 and 108 are also participating in the event to study new technologies and treatment methods.

According to organisers, this is the first virtual fair that has been organised in India. It draws the participation of 150 firms, hospitals and healthcare centres of host India and other countries.



Thousands of visitors from India and 120 countries and territories have registered to join and seek customers through the event, which is open round the clock and can be accessed anywhere in the world.

Webinars and business to business (B2B) meetings will also be held between Indian experts, researchers, firms and international partners to share information, experience and look for new cooperation chances./.