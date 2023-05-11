Business Renewable investors voice grievances over price negotiation, delays Wind and solar power investors continued to voice their grievances over difficulties in price negotiations and extending project deadlines with the Power Trading Company (EVNEPTC), a subsidiary of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the sole power distributor in the market.

Business PetroVietnam’s trade union launches emulation campaign The trade union of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) held a ceremony in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on May 10 to launch the Workers’ Month, the Action Month for labour safety and hygiene, and an emulation campaign aimed at overfulfilling the 2023 plan.

Business Measures needed to sustain FDI growth trend: expert Foreign investors still put their trust in the Vietnamese economy, but it is important to take measures for sustaining the upward trend in foreign direct investment (FDI), an expert has said.