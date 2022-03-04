Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on March 4 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,151 VND/USD on March 4, up 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Ministry working to ensure petrol supply: official The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has instructed relevant agencies to ensure the supply of petrol, MoIT Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai said at the Government’s regular press conference for February on March 3.

Business Sun Group launches first luxury airline in Vietnam Real estate and entertainment firm Sun Group has launched its Sun Air, the first luxury airline in Vietnam, providing private jet management and air charter services, and sightseeing flights using helicopters and seaplanes.