Vietnamese firms join largest event for professional online sellers
Fourteen Vietnamese firms recently showcased their products at the "White Label World Expo London 2022", which was the UK’s largest event for professional online sellers.
Visitors to the expo (Photo: VNA)London (VNA) -
The event, held on March 2-3 at the Excel convention centre in London, attracted 500 businesses and 7,000 visitors. It offered a major opportunity for Vietnamese firms to promote their products, and seek business partners and export chances to the UK and Europe.
At the expo, Vietnamese firms and their UK partners signed three strategic economic cooperation agreements totalling 300 million GBP (400.45 million USD).
They comprised an agreement on credit support for Vietnamese exporters, another on legal assistance for firms joining the UK and European markets, and one on the provision of tourism services on a cruise ship in the UK.
Booth of a Vietnamese firm at the event (Photo: VNA)Trade Counsellor in the UK Nguyen Canh Cuong said Vietnam has emerged as a consumer goods manufacturer meeting European standards. The event helped Vietnamese firms, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), promote their products to global consumers and seek export opportunities.
Director of Evergreen Trade Capital Marc Meyer-Webb said together with traditional export items of foodstuff and garment-textile, Vietnam is boosting shipments of electronic devices and machinery which the UK has high demand for and can be a potential market for the Southeast Asian country.
To optimise chances when taking part in major international fairs like the White Label Expo, companies are advised to prepare product specifications in English, and connect with Vietnamese firms operating overseas.
In addition, they need to gather information on websites of Vietnamese embassies and agencies at home such as the Ministry of Industry and Trade in order to stay informed of international trade events, as well as capitalise on trade promotions and export chances./.