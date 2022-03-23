Business Vietnam's financial strategy aims at sustainable development Vietnam's strategic financial objectives in the 2021-30 period aim to reach a balance between achieving sustainable finance and major socio-economic developmental goals.

Business Techfest Vietnam 2022 promotes innovative solutions The National Innovative Entrepreneurship Day (Techfest Vietnam 2022) was launched on March 22, aiming to promote innovative solutions from start-ups amid the strong technology development, attracting resources from domestic experts, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and overseas Vietnamese.

Business Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce makes debut The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, in collaboration with the Israel-Asia Chamber of Commerce, held a ceremony on March 22 to inaugurate the Israel-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce.

Business Firms seek to bolster exports to Mexico A virtual trade promotion and cooperation conference for businesses of Vietnam and Mexico will be held on March 23-24.