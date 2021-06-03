Vietnamese goods introduced to Thailand at trade exchange
An online trade exchange programme between Vietnam and Thailand on food and building and interior products was held on June 2 to introduce local products to Thailand and help domestic producers gain broader access to the market.
The exchange was held jointly by the Trade Promotion Agency at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Thailand’s Central Group.
It was part of a series of events held to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Addressing the exchange, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Thailand Tran Thi Thanh My said this is the fifth time the programme has been held, aiming to facilitate Vietnamese products and businesses sending goods to the Thai market through the Central Group’s distribution network.
To ensure its effectiveness, she went on, market research was conducted and businesses with products suitable for the Thai market were selected.
Bui Quang Hung from the Trade Promotion Agency said that in recent years it has regularly coordinated with international organisations to conduct trade promotions between Vietnamese businesses and foreign importers, including those in Thailand.
He expressed his appreciation of the efforts made by the Central Group in cooperation with the MoIT in helping Vietnamese businesses penetrate into the Thai market through the group’s distribution network.
Such efforts are even more meaningful given that COVID-19 has had a profound effect on global trade, he added.
Emmanuel Francois Patrick Couronne, Director of Retail Purchasing at the Central Group, said the trade exchange helps the group meet reputable businesses and will see it bring more high-quality Vietnamese products to Thai consumers.
Held for the first time in 2016, the trade exchange has been an effective bridge in sending Vietnamese goods to the Central Group and has opened up many business opportunities for local exporters.
Vietnamese agricultural products such as lychees, dragon fruit, coffee, cashew nuts, and dried fruit have been exported to Thailand and found favour among local consumers.
A programme to promote Vietnamese goods and cuisine, called “Taste of Vietnam”, is to be held in Udon Thani province in northeastern Thailand on June 24-26, aimed at promoting Vietnamese products and creating opportunities for local suppliers to export goods to the market./.