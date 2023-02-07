Vietnamese included in Ulsan city’s multilingual e-newspaper
The newspaper Ulsan City News of Ulsan city of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has launched a multilingual electronic version, including Vietnamese.
The newspaper is published in 11 languages with a view to providing a variety of news to foreigners, including international students, immigrants and tourists in Ulsan. It also aims at popularising the city’s image.
The first issue was published in late January with news about the inauguration of the Foreign Resident Support Centre and the commitment of the city’s mayor to changing policies in 2023 as well as dissemination of its main tourist attractions.
The introduction of the multilingual version is expected to facilitate foreign residents residing in the city in receiving different information in their native languages, thus helping them secure better lives.
Ulsan is the 7th largest city in the RoK. The number of foreign residents in the city was 4,463, accounting for 7.27% of the total population of 324,527 by 2020./.