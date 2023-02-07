Society No Vietnamese citizens affected by earthquake in Turkey, Syria so far There has not been any information confirming Vietnamese citizens are among those affected by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the most powerful over the past nearly 100 years.

Society Two Vietnamese fishermen missing in boat sinking in RoK The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has announced that on February 4 night, a fishing boat sank off the coast of Sinan county in the province of Jeonnam, leaving 9 out of its 12 crewmembers missing, including two Vietnamese citizens, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK.

Society Hai Phong: More ivory seized at Lach Huyen port Another batch of smuggled ivory was found at Lach Huyen international port in the northern city of Hai Phong on February 6, the second of its kind within seven days.

Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau province ready to support foreign car carrier on fire The Maritime Administration of Vung Tau in the southern coastal province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau said on February 5 night that it has been actively coordinating with competent agencies in implementing measures to support a Panama-flagged car carrier which caught fire off the Vung Tau coast.