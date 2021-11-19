Business Infographic Vietnam - reliable destination for foreign investors Vietnam has become a reliable destination for foreign investors. By October 20, 2021, the country had 34,266 valid projects with total registered capital of over 404 billion USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam makes active and proactive contributions to APEC During the 23 years of its APEC membership, Vietnam has made active and proactive contributions to the forum, thereby helping to promote regional peace, stability, cooperation, and economic connectivity and maintain APEC’s role as a leading mechanism for economic connectivity in Asia-Pacific.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fisheries exports up over 13 percent in 10 months Vietnam enjoyed a year-on-year rise of 13.1 percent in the export revenue of agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first 10 months of this year to nearly 38.75 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.