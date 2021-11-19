Vietnamese investment abroad rises 35.1 percent in ten months
Vietnam’s overseas investment totalled 646.03 million USD in the first ten months of 2021, up 35.1 percent year-on-year, data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed.
VNA
VNA
