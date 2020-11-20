At the event (Photo: VNA)



Hai Phong (VNA) – About 100 Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises joined an event in the northern port city of Hai Phong on November 20 to connect the supply and demand of technological equipment.

Speaking at the event, Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Duong Ngoc Tuan said in order to improve competitiveness and production capacity of domestic enterprises, the Government issued a number of policies and mechanisms related to the transfer of foreign technologies.

Tuan hailed Japan as one of the two countries with the largest foreign direct investment in Hai Phong. The event is expected to help firms grasp demand and exchange information to lay a foundation for future cooperation, he said.

Chairman of Japan’s Suwamo Association Kazuo Osaka said participating Japanese enterprises operate in the fields of technology, health care, environment and agriculture. He expressed hope that the event will step up connectivity between firms from the two countries.

Earlier, similar events were also held by the Suwamo Association and the municipal Department of Science and Technology./.