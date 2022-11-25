Vietnamese, Korean firms seek links for technological supply-demand
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – A hybrid networking took place in the northern port city of Hai Phong on November 25 to connect Vietnamese and Republic of Korea (RoK) businesses with supply capacity of and demand for technology.
Co-organised by the municipal Department of Science and Technology and the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi), the event saw many of its participants joining remotely from the RoK’s Incheon, Gyeonggi, Busan, and Seoul.
Within the day, more than 50 networking sessions are scheduled to introduce a series of technologies such as dry ice blasting for industrial cleaning, a product error detection technology to control and monitor the production process, and solutions for smart factories and machinery manufacturing.
According to the department, the organisation of the networking was based on a survey of demand from more than 100 Vietnamese firms, most of whom lauded the RoK’s sci-tech products for their diversity and easy application.
Tran Quang Tuan, Director of the Hai Phong Department of Science and Technology speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)In his speech, director of the department Tran Quang Tuan said applying science, technology, and innovation play a prerequisite role in business development, as the world and Vietnam no longer rely on available resources and advantages such as land and labour for economic growth.
This year, the department organised four networking events to connect Vietnamese enterprises to their peers from Taiwan (China), Israel, Japan, and the RoK. As a result, more than 200 working sessions between the sides took place and over 50 foreign technological solutions found customers in Vietnam. Deals for bilateral cooperation were also sealed, including one between LG of the RoK and Vietnamese firms in support industry manufacturing./.