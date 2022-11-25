Sci-Tech Binh Duong province to host Techfest Vietnam 2022 in December The National Innovative Entrepreneurship Day (Techfest Vietnam 2022) will take place in the southern province of Binh Duong from December 2-4, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST).

Sci-Tech President calls for increased investment in science, technology Twenty-nine works by 281 authors and co-authors were honoured at the awarding ceremony of the sixth Ho Chi Minh Awards and the sixth State Awards on Science and Technology on November 23 in Hanoi.

Sci-Tech International symposium on vulcanospeleology convenes in Dak Nong The authorities of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong and the Vietnam Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources on November 22 co-organised the 20th International Symposium on Vulcanospeleology and another seminar on 15 years of geo-park development in Vietnam.

Business NIC, CMC Corp cooperate in innovation and digital transformation The National Innovation Center (NIC) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, CMC Corp. and CMC University - the first model of digital university in Vietnam - have just signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote innovation and digital transformation.