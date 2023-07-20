Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to Japanese Emperor Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu presented President Vo Van Thuong's credentials to Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on July 20.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Malaysian Prime Minister arrives Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, his spouse and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on July 20, beginning a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Malaysian PM’s Vietnam visit expected to further strengthen ties: ministry The official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21 by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will help further strengthen the existing robust ties between the two close neighbours and partners in ASEAN, according to the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.