At the working session (Source: VNA)

– Representatives from trade unions of Vietnam’s central province of Thanh Hoa and Houaphan province of Laos met on June 4 to exchange experience in their field of work.The meeting, which took place in Thanh Hoa province, was one activity to realise a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two localities during the 2017-2020 period.The two sides informed each other about achievements they have recorded in popularising Party guidelines and State policies and laws in their respective countries, promoting patriotic emulation movements, protecting legitimate rights and interests of labourers and stepping up social activities.President of Houaphan’s trade union Phonsane Vilaymenh said his visit to Thanh Hoa will contribute to fostering the special solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Laos, and the two provinces in particular.The official noted his hope that the two agencies will continue to share experience in order to improve the efficiency of the trade union work in each locality in the time ahead.Over the past years, trade unions of Thanh Hoa and Houaphan have provided mutual spiritual and material support, and exchanged experience in the trade union work.During their stay in Thanh Hoa, the Houaphan delegation visited some grassroots trade union chapters.-VNA