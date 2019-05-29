Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc (Source: VNA)

– The Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam and the Ministry of Education and Sports of Laos co-hosted a forum in Vientiane on May 29, seeking to improve the quality of training cooperation of the two countries.Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Van Phuc told participants that universities in Vietnam have increasingly been focusing on international quality assurance and partnering with foreign universities in training.He stated that Vietnam has so far joined the Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN), the International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE), and the ASEAN Quality Assurance Network (AQAN).He said he hopes the forum will help further education and training cooperation between the two countries, bringing immense benefits for their economic, trade, service and scientific-technological development in the coming time.Deputy head of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Education and Training Nguyen Hai Thanh said his ministry has adopted solutions to better the education cooperation with Laos, including the provision of a list of certified educational units and the building of a portal on Vietnam’s education to help Lao students in Vietnam to select vocational training facilities for their future jobs.Deputy Minister of Education and Sports of Laos Khanthali Siliphuaphan said Laos will increase the teaching of Vietnamese language for its students before coming to Vietnam to study along with working more closely with the Vietnamese side to better manage its students in Vietnam.At the forum, 15 cooperation deals were signed between Vietnamese universities and their Lao peers and Lao businesses.An exhibition on Vietnam’s education with the participation of 40 universities was held as part of the event, helping to forge partnerships between universities.-VNA