The talks between head of the Commission for Mass Mobilisation of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Truong Thi Mai (L) and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on May 22 (Photo: VNA)

– The Commission for Mass Mobilisation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee worked out directions for bilateral cooperation in the time ahead at their talks in Vientiane on May 22.The talks were part of a working visit to Laos by a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese commission from May 22 to 24.Welcoming the trip, President of the LFNC Central Committee Xaysomphone Phomvihane, who is also a Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), described the visit as a contribution to the great friendship and special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam, as well as the cooperation between the LFNC and the Commission for Mass Mobilisation.Head of the Vietnamese commission Truong Thi Mai, who is also a Politburo member of the CPV, congratulated Laos on its recent achievements and voiced her delight at the substantive development of the Vietnam-Laos relations in all aspects.The two sides informed each other of the current affairs of their respective parties and countries, reviewed recent bilateral cooperation, and discussed orientations for future collaboration.They agreed to coordinate closely to effectively implement the agreements reached between senior leaders of the two parties and countries, increase the sharing of information about and experience in mass mobilisation, and boost personnel training. They will also instruct Vietnamese and Lao localities to enhance cooperation and step up communications to raise public awareness of the significance of Vietnam-Laos relations.Later on May 22, Mai chaired a seminar with the participation of officials of the LFNC, LFNC’s member organisations, and commissions of the LPRP to look into mass mobilisation work and the improvement of the parties’ leadership over their people’s organisations amidst a market economy and international integration.On behalf of Vietnamese Party and State leaders, Mai also presented third-class Independence Orders to five LFNC officials and a first- and a second-class Labour Order to two others who have contributed considerably to the friendship and solidarity between the two countries.–VNA