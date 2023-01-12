Vientiane (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Nguyen Duy Ngoc held talks with his Lao counterpart Lieut. Gen. Khamking Phuilamanivong, who is also head of the General Police Department, in Vientiane on January 12, within the framework of the Laos visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.



In order to deepen cooperative ties between the two ministries, both sides vowed to continue maintaining high-level exchanges, promptly dealing with contingencies and preventing hostile forces and criminals from sabotaging security and order of the two countries.



They pledged to seriously realise signed agreements, ensure security and safety of visits by Vietnamese and Lao leaders.



The two sides will enhance the exchange of information and work closely with units and localities to crack down on crimes, especially drug, human trafficking crimes and those on wanted list.



Vietnam will help Lao public security forces effectively carry out its national programme on dealing with drug problems, the project on national database on population and issuance of citizen identity cards, contributing to ensuring national security and social safety and order of the two nations.



At the same time, the two nations will effectively realise international conventions and agreements to which they are members, direct the implementation of agreement between the two Governments in border areas for a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



Following talks, Ngoc led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to pay a courtesy call to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong.



Ngoc stressed that the great traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between the two nations and the two ministries in particular have been increasingly consolidated with substantial results.



The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security will do its best to continue comprehensive cooperation with the Lao counterpart, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and the world, he said.



Lakhamphong, for his part, expressed his delight at the results of talks between the two ministries.



He wished that the two countries’ relevant agencies will keep working closely together, especially in the fight against crimes, toward deepening relationship between the two ministries./.