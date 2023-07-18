At the event. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar was held in Hanoi on July 18 between a delegation of the Military Youth Board of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and a delegation of the Lao People’s Army who are taking part in a training course on youth affairs in Vietnam.

At the event, the two delegations focused on exchanging measures to promote youth affairs in the army of each country and solutions to further promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Lieutenant Colonel Tran Huu Dung, Deputy Head of the Military Youth Board, said that the two sides held many exchanges between young officers.

The Military Youth Board of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army and the Youth Affairs Office of the General Department of Politics under the Lao People's Army hold training sessions to share experiences in professional and youth affairs every year.

Lieutenant Colonel Bounmixay Khamphachan from the Youth Affairs Office of the Lao People’s Army spoke highly of the coordination activities between the two armies in general and the military youth of the two countries in particular, thereby reflecting the traditional friendship and solidarity. Training activities have helped many young officers of the Lao People's Army grow up during their working process, he added.

The leaders of the two delegations affirmed that defence relations have always been one of the important pillars and bright spots in the Vietnam-Laos relationship.

Expressing their belief that the special relationship between the two countries will be increasingly preserved and nurtured, they said that the young officers of the two armies wish to contribute their youth together with the people and armies of the two countries successfully implement the goals that each country has chosen and further promote the role and position of the two countries in the international arena./.