Politics Vietnam, Czech Republic enhance friendship, cooperation The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Vietnam-Czech Friendship Association will continue to cooperate with partners in the Czech Republic to support businesses of the two countries to enhance connections and expand investment and trade cooperation, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga has said.

Politics Treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with Uzbekistan approved President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision on ratifying the treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

Politics ​Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang receives Lao Minister of Home Affairs Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang met with Lao Minister of Home Affairs Thongchanh Manixay, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on May 23.

Politics Vietnam calls for Canada’s support in green development Vietnam wants Canada to continue sharing experience with and support Vietnam in green and sustainable development, and cutting emissions to net-zero, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha told Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil at a meeting on May 23.