Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to Italy over flood damage
President Vo Van Thuong on May 23 cabled a message of sympathy to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella over human and property losses caused by torrential rains and floods in the country.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also extended his sympathy to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent a similar message to Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani./.