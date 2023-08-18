Videos Korean investors turn into net buyers of Vietnamese stocks Investors of the Republic of Korea were net buyers of stocks in Vietnam in the first 11 days of August, according to the Korea Securities Depository.

Business Domestic coconut price triples after US export news After there was information that Vietnamese fresh husked coconuts can be exported to the US, the price of fresh coconuts in the Mekong Delta has increased again.

Business Flight departure time delays from RoK to Da Nang improved The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) of the Republic of Korea recently announced that a new air traffic flow management system that significantly reduces flight departure delays to the Vietnamese central city of Da Nang was put into official operation from August 15.

Business Vietjet increases frequency of Hanoi – Bangkok route Vietjet will increase the frequency of Hanoi - Bangkok route to three return flights per day with convenient flight time from August 30.