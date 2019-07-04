Firefighters are working to control the blaze (Photo: VNA)

A blaze broke out at a 5,000m2 warehouse of the Dong Xuan Centre – a Vietnamese market in Berlin, Germany – on July 4, with smoke seen at a distance of several kilometres away.The local rescue service reportedly received a call about the fire at around 12:00 (local time).About 50 fine engines and 200 firefighters were deployed to the site to control the blaze.According to preliminary information, the starting point of the fire is located in one of several containers placed next to a large warehouse, which contains footwear, cosmetics, apparel, and chemical products.The warehouse was burned down without any casualties. The main shopping area nearby is not affected by the fire.Currently, traffic in the vicinity of the blaze is restricted, while surrounding residents are recommended to keep their windows shut.The cause of the fire is not yet known.-VNA