Vietnamese military individuals, collectives honoured with Lao rewards
Sixty-eight outstanding collectives and individuals of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) were honoured with rewards of the Lao State and Ministry of National Defence at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 26.
The event was jointly held by the Lao Ministry of National Defence and its Vietnamese counterpart and co-chaired by Gen. Luong Cuong, Chairman of the VPA’s General Department of Politics, and Sen. Lieut. Gen. Thongloi Silivong, Depute Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Lao People’s Army (LPA)’s General Department of Politics.
Thirty-six orders and 32 certificates of merit were presented to 19 collectives and 49 individuals of the VPA in recognition of their outstanding achievements in cooperation between the two armies over the past time, helping to consolidate and enhance the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, armies and people of the two countries.
In his remarks, Thongloi said the orders and certificates of merit recognised devotions, achievements and contributions of the honourees to the Lao revolution, as well as the development of Laos and the LPA.
Cuong, for his part, stressed that Vietnam always treasures and remembers the whole-hearted support and assistance of the Lao Party, State, people and army to Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation and the present cause of national construction and defence.
The officer noted his belief that the two armies will continuously work together to preserve, protect and strengthen the Vietnam-Laos relationship.