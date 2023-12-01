Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cuba promote trade unions relationship Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) Nguyen Dinh Khang on December1 received delegations from the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) and the Central Union of Cuban Workers (CTC), who are in Hanoi to attend the 13th National Congress of the VGCL.

Politics PM seeks Standard Chartered's support for Vietnam’s climate change commitment Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bill Winters co-chaired an event on raising finance to implement Vietnam’s commitment to climate change in Dubai, the UAE, on December 1 (local time).

Politics Congratulations to Romania on National Day President Vo Van Thuong on December 1 sent a message of congratulations to his Romanian counterpart Klaus Werner Iohannis on the occasion of the European country’s 105th National Day (December 1, 1918 - 2023).

Politics NA Chairman to attend CLV Parliamentary Summit, visit Laos, Thailand National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit, pay a working visit to Laos from December 4 - 7, and pay an official visit to Thailand from December 7 - 12, according to the NA Committee for External Relations.