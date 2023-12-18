Vietnamese peacekeepers at UNISFA build good relationship with local community
The Vietnamese peacekeeping force in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has organised a lot of mass mobilisation activities in the Abyei area, aiming to build a good relationship and boost mutual help between the Vietnam People's Army and the local community.
Vietnam's second sapper unit (Photo: Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese peacekeeping force in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has organised a lot of mass mobilisation activities in the Abyei area, aiming to build a good relationship and boost mutual help between the Vietnam People's Army and the local community.
Specifically, in December, Vietnam's second sapper unit has spent weekends levelling the yard for the Comboni Secondary School and digging holes and placing oil tanks for five stations. The unit has also sent staffs to survey, repair, and build roads for administrative and residential areas, and support boat repair for people in Mijak.
Vietnamese peacekeepers provide medicine for people in Abyei. (Photo: qdnd.vn)In addition, Vietnamese peacekeepers at the UNISFA mission have coordinated with local authorities to organise medical examinations and provide medicine for people working in the education, health and finance sectors.
On December 22, a race is expected to be organised at Highway base, with the competition of representatives from units and agencies at the UNISFA mission.
These activities aim to celebrate the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army and the 34th all-people national defence day (December 22)./.