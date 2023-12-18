Society Vietnamese community in Russia carries out charitable activities A charitable group of the Vietnamese community in the Russian capital of Moscow, in coordination with students of the People’s Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), recently held an art programme and gift-giving ceremony for students and teachers of the “Our House” school for students with disabilities.

Society First Arabic-Vietnamese dictionary debuts The first Arabic-Vietnamese dictionary made its debut at an event to mark World Arabic Language Day (December 18) held by the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Vietnam in Hanoi on December 17.

Society Vietnam joins Singapore ceremony marking International Migrants Day Vietnam introduced its culture and cuisine to international friends at a ceremony in Singapore on December 17 to mark the International Migrants Day (December 18).