Vietnamese people abroad gather for Tet
A music performance staged in the Tet celebration of Vietnamese community in Ufa city of the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia on January 18. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese communities all over the world held separate gatherings on January 18 to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year), which falls on January 25.
In Russia, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Ekaterinburg hosted a get-together in Ufa, the capital city of the Republic of Bashkortostan during which Consul General Ngo Phuong Nghi said he was happy to celebrate the traditional New Year with Vietnamese people living here.
He briefed his guests on Vietnam’s outstanding political and economic achievements last year and lauded the strong development of the Vietnamese community in Ufa.
In Berlin, Germany, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu spoke highly of the bilateral relations between the two countries, saying this year, the two sides will mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties and 10th years of the Strategic Partnership.
He hoped that Vietnam and Germany will together foster cooperation in various areas, from economy, politics, education, science-technology and security-defence to tourism and culture, and promote collaboration at multilateral forums.
He also appreciated the contributions made by the overseas Vietnamese to the homeland and the enthusiastic support for the Embassy of Vietnam in Germany in recent times.
The Embassy of Vietnam in South Africa marked the Lunar New Year festival in an event in Pretoria where Ambassador Vu Van Dung said he is confident that the Vietnamese community here will stay united and grow stronger and stronger in the future.
He also looked forward the Vietnamese here organising more practical activities to promote the image of Vietnam and bolster the Vietnam-South Africa relations.
A similar event was held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing, China. Addressing the event, Ambassador Pham Sao Mai recognised efforts made by the Vietnamese people in China over recent years, saying he hopes they will always uphold patriotism and do their best to nurture the two countries’ friendship./.