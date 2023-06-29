In a small and beautiful space, whether at noon or in the evening, this Vietnamese restaurant is crowded with customers wanting to enjoy Vietnamese cuisine.

Many local diners in the remote African country love pho, which they say has a charming scent and rich taste and is good for the health because it is hot and has spices such as ginger, cinnamon, and anise.

In addition to pho, the restaurant also serves Vietnamese dishes such as vermicelli, fried spring rolls, fried rice, and hot pot.

Its pho and vermicelli dishes are the most popular. Every several months, the restaurant has to import dried noodles and pho from Vietnam to meet demand.

About 150 Vietnamese people live, study, or work in Maputo. For many of these expats, Pho Viet is somewhere they can enjoy the taste of home and ease their homesickness./.

VNA