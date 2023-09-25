A photo in Van's entry themed "Nhip dap thoi gian” (The rhythm of time)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese photographer Tran Viet Van from Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper was among those winning the Honorable Mentions given out by the 20th International Photography Awards (IPA) 2023 of the US.



Van’s entry, which comprises nine colour photos themed “Nhip dap thoi gian” (The rhythm of time), was honoured in the category of press photos at the event, which attracted over 15,000 entries from 120 countries worldwide. His photos show the daily life and activities of Cuban people in Old Havana and Trinidad during his visit to the Latin American country in November 2022.



Some photos in this series have previously received an honorable mention in the press photo category at the World Master of Photography Awards in Austria, and a third prize at the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year in the UK - the world's leading award recognising the art and diversity of food photography.



Excellent works in the categories of people, wildlife, nature, advertising, and press, were selected by esteemed photography experts from the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, for exhibitions and publication in books. The winning photographers in these categories come from the US, the UK, China, and Poland.



Winners of the most prestigious awards “Photographer of the Year (Professional) and Discovery of the Year (Amateur / Student) will be announced in late October.



Van started taking pictures in 1998 and has so far won over 80 international photo prizes. He has also worked as a judge at many film festivals and photo contests in Vietnam./.