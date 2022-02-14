Culture - Sports Hot air balloon rehearsal takes place in Tuyen Quang province In preparation for an International Hot Air Balloon Festival slated for late March in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, Ballooning Media Co. Ltd held a rehearsal on February 12 and 13 in the locality.

Culture - Sports Vietnam target high finish at AFF U23 championship Vietnam takes part in the AFF U23 Championship fielding their younger, under 21 squad, but still aim for the highest possible finish at the tournament in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Culture - Sports Developing Hue into the capital of Ao Dai The idea of developing Hue into the capital of Ao dai, Vietnam’s national dress, is an effort to integrate traditional heritage into modern life and gradually build the image and brand name of Ao dai Hue. It will also enable the traditional dress to become a unique product of cultural tourism.

Culture - Sports Traditional customs preserved among OVs in Laos The custom of visiting pagodas during the Lunar New Year, or Tet, has been preserved among overseas Vietnamese in Laos. They not only visit pagodas to pray for good health, happiness, and good fortune in the year ahead, but also to preserve traditional Vietnamese customs.