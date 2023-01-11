Vietnamese PM’s visit grabs headlines of Lao media
Major newspapers in Laos on January 11 published editorials spotlighting the official visit by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Lao countepart Sonexay Siphandone review the guard of honour at the welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader in Vientiane on January 11 morning. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Major newspapers in Laos on January 11 published editorials spotlighting the official visit by Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
In an editorial on its front page, Pasaxon, the official organ of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party, said the visit on January 11 and 12, made at the invitation of Lao PM Sonexay Siphandone, aims to strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
It noted that 2022 was a significant year as it was designated as the Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year, marking the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and 45 years since the signing of their Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
Diplomatic relations turned 60 last year, but the solidarity between Laos and Vietnam is much older than that, especially after the Indochinese Communist Party was founded in 1930, the newspaper said.
After many decades, the special Laos - Vietnam relations have become increasingly intensive and effective in all aspects, particularly in politics, diplomacy, defence, and security. Economic and trade links have also proved fruitful, with Vietnam remaining the third largest foreign investor and trading partner of Laos.
In 2023, the two countries will continue enhancing all-round cooperation and assisting each other in socio-economic development so as to generate real benefits for their people, according to Pasaxon.
Meanwhile, Pathet Lao, a newspaper of the Lao News Agency (KPL), wrote in its article that PM Chinh’s visit once again affirms the consistent wish of the two Parties, States, and people of Laos and Vietnam to uphold their close-knit relations and mutual trust, which are so rare in today's world.
The writing also emphasised the Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, when a large number of activities were held in both countries to celebrate 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and to honour the two countries’ precious support for each other throughout history.
Pathet Lao added the solidarity, friendship, and fraternity between the Lao and Vietnamese people was tested through struggles and become the decisive factor of their fights for national salvation as well as a solid and sustainable stepping stone for their long-term cooperation on the path of national development.
Concluding the editorial, the newspaper wished the Laos - Vietnam traditional friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation will continue to be unabated forever./.