Business Year-end promotions heat up e-commerce market The year-end online shopping frenzy has kicked off with giant local and foreign players like Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and Shopee rolling out promotions since the middle of last month.

Business Auto market filled with gloom despite falling prices Hopes of a big rise in car sales in October thanks to a steep drop in prices and the rollout of new models have been dashed, spreading more gloom about the sector’s health.

Business Reference exchange rate goes up 9 VND The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,139 VND per USD on November 12, up 9 VND from the previous day (November 11).

Business PPP regulations to be changed to serve development More than per 76 percent of current investment projects following public-private partnerships (PPP) are in the field of transport infrastructure, but investors still feel insecure.