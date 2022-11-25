This is a major achievement by the province’s agriculture sector and cooperatives and farmers in Tan Lac district. It also illustrates Hoa Binh’s ability to produce high-quality farm products that meet stringent requirements of choosy markets.



Tan Lac district has worked closely with the provincial crop production and plant protection department to boost the granting of planting area codes to six pomelo orchards with a total area of 153 hectares, and to support the signing of a cooperation deal to develop a pomelo value chain.



This year, the Plant Protection Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development granted codes to six pomelo planting areas and one packaging facility to Tan Lac district.



Tan Lac district earlier sold sugarcane to foreign markets./.

VNA