Vietnamese researchers win Inoue Yasushi Award
Three researchers and a student of Vietnam were honoured with the Inoue Yasushi Award for their PhD theses on Japanese literature, at a ceremony held by the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Inoue Yasushi Memorial Foundation on January 18.
A first prize was awarded to Chau Hong Thao for her excellent writing about the memory and dreams in novels written by Haruki Murakami and Kazuo Ishiguro.
Nguyen Huu Minh won a second prize for his writing on the existential beauty in a novel by Natsume Soseki, while Nguyen Anh Tuan’s essay on the poetry of female poets in the books of Kokinshu and Manyoshu earned him a third prize.
In the category for students, Nguyen Chi Anh claimed a prize for her writing on Hyakuta Naoki’s book.
Addressing the awards ceremony, Director of the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam Ando Toshiki said Japanese studies relating to history, politics, economics, law and society are of great interest in Vietnam, with many seminars and roundtable discussions organised.
The contest has created opportunities for those interested in Japanese literature to gain greater insights, he added.
The Japan Foundation was established in 1992 in memory of the Japanese novelist, noted for his historical fiction novels, most notably The Roof Tile of Tempyo.
The contest was held to promote research on Japanese literature in Vietnam, thereby contributing to strengthening cooperation between the two countries./.