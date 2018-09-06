Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam (L) and Russian First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Aleksandr Gorovoy sign the ministries' action coordination programme for 2019-2021 on September 5 (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) affirmed their readiness to expand bilateral cooperation during a working session between their deputy ministers in Moscow on September 5.Deputy Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Bui Van Nam of Vietnam and First Deputy Minister Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy of Russia discussed coordination through Interpol and reviewed cooperation in personnel training.Gorovoy said the two countries’ traditional friendship, including the connections between the MPS and the MVD, has continually been reinforced and developed. He also highly valued the ministries’ cooperation in recent years.For his part, Nam said scientific-technological breakthroughs, globalisation and growing international integration have created both opportunities and challenges, posing risk to security and social order and safety of many countries, including Vietnam and Russia. The emergence of many new crimes, especially transnational and organised crimes, terrorism, hi-tech crime, human trafficking and drug-related crimes, calls for closer and more effective cooperation between the MPS and the MVD.He said in the time ahead, the two sides need to focus on improving the quality of delegation exchanges, sharing information and experience in crime fight in a timely manner, and working together to investigate, verify and hunt criminals of Russian and Vietnamese nationalities hiding in the two countries.Russia and Vietnam need to enhance cooperation so as to prevent any organisations or individuals from taking advantage of one country’s territories to carry out sabotage activities against the other. They should also ensure security and safety for each other’s diplomatic representative agencies, entrepreneurs, students and expatriates.The official called on the two sides to step up ties in improving the capacity of their law enforcement staff, especially in defence and military techniques, as well as in fighting hi-tech, drug and economic crimes.Nam also asked the MVD to support the MPS with specialised equipment and vehicles made by Russia and consider transferring technology and partnering in the production of equipment and vehicles for crime prevention and combat in Vietnam.At the working session, the two ministries signed an action coordination programme for 2019-2021. –VNA