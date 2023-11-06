Videos Dien Bien’s remote areas expect to access national electricity grid Six of the ten cities and districts in the northwestern mountainous province of Dien Bien are rated poor localities, with many lacking access to the national electricity grid, adding to the challenges hindering their socio-economic development. In order to remove this limitation, the province has attempted to expand national grid coverage to its remote areas.

Society Conference gathers ideas on draft national action plan on women, peace, security The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and UN Women jointly held a national consultative conference on a draft national action plan (NAP) on women, peace and security (WPS) in Hanoi on November 6.

Society Charitable activities help connect Vietnamese, Czech people Charitable activities are among the bright spots of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic, with the charity organisation Vietnamese-Czech House making substantive contributions to helping needy people in both countries.

Videos PM orders ensuring resources for IUU fishing combat Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked relevant ministries and localities to ensure resources to fix limitations and shortcomings in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.