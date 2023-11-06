Vietnamese students in Italy strengthen connectivity and engagement
The 2nd congress of the Vietnamese Students' Association in Italy (ASVI) for the 2023 - 2025 term was held in Rome on November 4, with the online and offline participation of 37 delegates representing nearly 1,000 Vietnamese students and graduate students that are living, studying and working in the European country.
Participants attend the congress (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) - The 2nd congress of the Vietnamese Students' Association in Italy (ASVI) for the 2023 - 2025 term was held in Rome on November 4, with the online and offline participation of 37 delegates representing nearly 1,000 Vietnamese students and graduate students that are living, studying and working in the European country.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Luu Tra My, member of the Secretariat and Chief of the Office of the Vietnamese Students' Association (VSA) Central Committee underlined the need for ASVI to promote widespread implementation of the student movement in the country, strengthen the gathering and engagement of Vietnamese students in all regions of Italy, and actively participate in the preparation for the 11th National Congress of the VSA for the 2023 - 2028 tenure.
Participants focused on reviewing and evaluating the ASVI's activities during the 2021-2023 term.
Accordingly, during the last tenure, the ASVI has organised many important, large-scale activities and events in many fields such as sports, culture, and education for students living and studying in Italy and those having a passion for Italian culture.
The association has also organised and joined volunteer activities, attracting crowds of students.
In the 2023 - 2025 term, the ASVI’s executive board will continue to promote the management of students, communications, learning, and scientific research, culture and sports activities, towards enhancing connectivity in the Vietnamese student community in the country./.