Society UNESCO Creative Cities Network membership brings about pride, responsibility: ambassador Vietnam is one of the few countries having two cities simultaneously recognised as UNESCO creative cities this year, reflecting the international recognition and appreciation of the country’s efforts and commitment to developing cultural creativity and resources, thus providing momentum for sustainable development at the community, local, and national levels, a high-ranking diplomat has remarked.

Society Ministry, institutions move to develop high-quality semiconductor manpower The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) and educational institutions are working to promote the training of human resources for the semiconductor industry, which now has great demand for high-quality manpower.

Society About 40,000 Vietnamese go abroad to study each year: MoET Around 40,000 Vietnamese people go abroad to study each year, a 2.5-fold increase compared to the figure before 2013, Pham Quang Hung, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET)’s International Cooperation Department, announced on October 31.

Society Over 129 tonnes of rice allocated to Binh Phuoc's disadvantaged students The People’s Committee of southern Binh Phuoc province has decided to allocate over 129 tonnes of rice to more than 1,700 students in especially disadvantaged communes and villages during the 2023-2024 school year.