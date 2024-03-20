Entitled “A love letter to...”, the event was organised by the Vietnamese Students Association in the UK and the Vietnamese professional community in the UK. This is among the effort to introduce Vietnamese artistic talents, and develop a Vietnamese art-loving community in the host country.

The programme comprised six themes - love, gratitude, togetherness, home, forgiveness, and family - with 20 rich and unique performances from Vietnamese students and expats living and working in the UK.

The event was hoped to strengthen solidarity within the Vietnamese community, while spreading the values and beauty of Vietnamese culture to international friends.

Dao Thi Hong, First Secretary in charge of education at the Embassy of Vietnam in the UK, greatly appreciates the efforts of the organizers with a meaningful event, that helps connect the Vietnamese community in the UK while promoting Vietnamese artistic talent among international friends.

The Vietnamese Students Association in the UK represents more than 14,000 Vietnamese students living and working in the UK, and links 46 Vietnamese Student Societies from universities and colleges around the country./.

