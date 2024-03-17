Culture - Sports Vietnam’s largest-ever watercolour painting exhibition opens in Hanoi The international watercolour painting exhibition “Colours of Cultures” – the largest of its kind in Vietnam so far - opened at Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on March 16.

Culture - Sports Unique traditional outfits of the Mang ethnic people The Mang ethnic group living in Nam Xe village in Vang San commune, Muong Te district, in the northern province of Lai Chau, proudly display their cultural heritage by wearing traditional outfits in everyday life and during festive occasions.

Videos Forest worship: Unique feature of Na Hau’s Mong ethnic group rituals Every year, during the final days of the first lunar month, the Mông ethnic people in Nà Hẩu commune, Văn Yên district, in Yên Bái province hold a forest worship ceremony. Not only unique and spiritually significant for blessing and preserving material and spiritual values within the Mông community, it also plays a practical role in protecting the pristine forests in the Nà Hẩu mountains.

Destinations Ninh Binh - A popular springtime rendezvous point Ninh Binh unveils its unique beauty and ambiance during every season of the year, charming each and every visitor. Spring, though, remains the most popular season due to traditional festivals and poetic natural scenery. Amid the vibrant colours of the season, the ancient land becomes all the more enchanting and making it a favourite rendezvous point for travellers.