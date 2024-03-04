Politics Vietnam helps Laos modernise audit sector The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) handed over the E-office project to the State Audit Organisation of Laos on March 4, helping the Lao side modernise its operations.

Politics Vietnam strengthen defence cooperation with Laos, Cambodia Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong had bilateral meetings with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath, and Cambodian Deputy Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Siha in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 4.

Politics Deputy PM proposes expanded partnership with P&G Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has proposed US consumer goods giant P&G consider expanding its partnership with Vietnam and facilitating the entry of Vietnamese firms into its global supply chain.

Politics NA Chairman praises Binh Dinh’s achievements, offers support for future growth National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the south central coastal province of Binh Dinh for its impressive accomplishments during a working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on March 4.