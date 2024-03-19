Vietnamese student s introduce arts and culture in the UK. (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – A music event was held on March 17 night at Greenwood Theatre of King's College London in the UK to introduce Vietnamese arts and culture to international friends.

Entitled “A love letter to...”, the event was organised by the Vietnamese Students Association in the UK (SVUK) and the Vietnamese professionals community in the UK (VietPro) in an attempt to introduce Vietnamese artistic talents, develop a Vietnamese art-loving community in the host country while promoting the S-shaped country's culture and arts to British and international friends.

The programme comprised six themes, including love, gratitude, togetherness, home, forgiveness and family with 20 rich and unique art works performed by Vietnamese students and expats living and working in the UK.



The event was expected to strengthen solidarity in the Vietnamese community, while spreading the values and beauty of Vietnamese culture to international friends.

Dao Thi Hong, First Secretary in charge of education at the Embassy of Vietnam in the UK, highly appreciated the efforts of SVUK and VietPro in organising a meaningful event, helping to connect the Vietnamese community in the UK while promoting Vietnamese artistic talents to international friends.

She also expressed her delight at the development of the Vietnamese community in the UK, including SVUK, affirming that the Vietnamese Embassy always accompanies and supports Vietnamese associations in the UK to build a stronger Vietnamese community.

SVUK represents more than 14,000 Vietnamese students living and working in the UK, connecting 46 Vietnamese Students Societies (Vietsoc) from universities and colleges across the UK.

Established in 2010, VietPro aims to connect networks and career opportunities while supporting Vietnamese professionals and students to build soft skills and integrate into the working environment in the UK and Vietnam.

Since its establishment, VietPro has organised many professional events such as Prospect, SkillQuest, VietPro Christmas Dinner, among others, creating a foundation for building a network of study and working relationships for the Vietnamese professional and student community in the UK./.