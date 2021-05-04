Society Funeral service for two Vietnamese victims in landslide in Japan A funeral has been held in Japan’s Miyazaki prefecture for four victims of a landslide in Shiiba village, including two Vietnamese trainees, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.

Society Traffic accidents down during holiday There were 111 traffic accidents during four-day holiday from April 30 – May 3, killing 58 and injuring 64, reported the Railway and Road Traffic Police Department.

Society Hanoi, HCM City suspend non-essential services amid COVID-19 The capital city of Hanoi will temporarily shut down relic and religious sites, sidewalk eateries and beverage outlets from 5pm on May 3, in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Photos of endemic birds in Vietnam on display A photo exhibition featuring the life of endemic birds in Vietnam, particularly red-crowned cranes, has been introduced in Hanoi. Entitled “Moment of Nature”, the exhibition is aimed at delivering a message of protecting the natural environment.