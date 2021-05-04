Vietnamese students to compete at int’l science, engineering contest
Seven projects of Vietnamese students are to compete at the 2021 International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which will be held virtually from May 16-21.
Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do pose for a group photo with students who will take part in the 2021 ISEF (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) –
The projects all came first in their respective fields at the national high school Science and Engineering Fair for the 2020-2021 academic year recently held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
The 2021 ISEF is to see the participation of 2,000 ninth through twelfth graders from over 80 countries and territories across the world, with about 1,500 projects in 21 fields.
The contest has a total prize value of over 5 million USD in the form of scholarships, internships and awards./.