Vietnamese swimmers win golds, set new records at Thai championships
Tran Hung Nguyen won a gold in the men's 400IM at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships 2024 in Bangkok. (Photo: VNS/VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese swimmers won two gold medals and set two records at the ongoing Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships 2024 in Bangkok.
Tran Hung Nguyen finished first in the men's 400m individual medley category in a time of 4min 23.89sec, leaving his nearest rival Navaphat Wongcharoen of the host country behind by almost half the length of the pool.
Nguyen's result was also a new record of the tournament, beating the one of 4:26.54 set by Peter Harry Whittington of Hong Kong last year.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Huy Hoang won in the men's 1,500m in 15:37.29, also a new tournament record.
Both Nguyen and Hoang took part in the Thai event as it is a recognised event of the International Swimming Federation. Athletes who reach Olympics' A standards will secure spots at the Paris Games.
Despite the golds and record, the Vietnamese swimmers did not qualify.
Currently, Vietnam only have one place in Paris with Hoang in the 800m event after he took bronze at the 19th Asian Games last year.
At the previous 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Vietnam had two representatives, Hoang in 800m freestyle and 1500m, and Nguyen Thi Anh Vien in the women's 200m and 800m freestyle./.